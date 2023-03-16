The index of medium-sized companies MDax meanwhile turned negative and recently lost 0.25 percent to 26,724.82 points. The EuroStoxx 50, the leading index in the euro zone, also gave back part of its gains, with growth still amounting to 0.70 percent to 4063.11 points.

However, the sharp rise in interest rates by the ECB has made investors on the European stock exchanges nervous. The leading German index, the Dax, and its European counterpart, the EuroStoxx, slipped temporarily after the announcement to 14,735 and 3730 points, respectively, thereby destroying their recovery from earlier Thursday afternoon. The most important US indices were also between 0.5 and 0.8 percent in the red.