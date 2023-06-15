Home » Dax moves away from all-time high
Business

Dax moves away from all-time high

by admin
Dax moves away from all-time high

Concerns about weaker demand from China also weighed on shares in the chemical sector. The European industry index lost around one percent. Dax taillight were Covestro with minus 3.5 percent, Evonik and Wacker Chemie fell by up to 2.8 percent. “Weak China data is weighing on the sector. In addition, European gas prices are rising sharply, which could depress sentiment,” said a trader.

In London were the shares of Informa with an increase of 3.3 percent at the top of the leading index FTSE. The British events agency raised its annual forecasts after the events industry recovered significantly from its pandemic-related slump. Investors cheered the return to profitability Asos. Shares in the online fashion retailer soared 16.5 percent in London. With that, they headed for their biggest one-day gain in six months. A better than feared current business of H&M lifted shares in Stockholm by more than six percent to a seven-week high of SEK 154.68. Sales in June got off to a good start, the Swedish textile giant said.

Also read about the topics Dax and stock exchange:

See also  19 fund managers have changed coaches in the second half of the year

You may also like

The ECB as expected: “Inflation too high”. Rates...

No break in interest rates: ECB raises interest...

Resolution 36 of 06/05/2023 – Adoption of the...

JD.com’s 618 climax period household explosion list is...

Digital bank, Intesa Sanpaolo launches Isybank

This is how many square meters you have...

Ghana: regained African primacy for gold production

Yadi Guanneng explores E10 electric motorcycle released: front...

Heating law in the Bundestag: What are the...

Mattarella to the new magistrates: “Be responsible, no...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy