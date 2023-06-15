Dax moves away from all-time high

Concerns about weaker demand from China also weighed on shares in the chemical sector. The European industry index lost around one percent. Dax taillight were Covestro with minus 3.5 percent, Evonik and Wacker Chemie fell by up to 2.8 percent. “Weak China data is weighing on the sector. In addition, European gas prices are rising sharply, which could depress sentiment,” said a trader.

In London were the shares of Informa with an increase of 3.3 percent at the top of the leading index FTSE. The British events agency raised its annual forecasts after the events industry recovered significantly from its pandemic-related slump. Investors cheered the return to profitability Asos. Shares in the online fashion retailer soared 16.5 percent in London. With that, they headed for their biggest one-day gain in six months. A better than feared current business of H&M lifted shares in Stockholm by more than six percent to a seven-week high of SEK 154.68. Sales in June got off to a good start, the Swedish textile giant said.

