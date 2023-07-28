Dax reaches record high at 16,430 points

Economy German leading index

Dax reaches record high – but there is no momentum for the weekend

Status: 28.07.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

July 28, 2023: The German share index, DAX, at a new record high of 16,490 points. At the close of the market it was listed at 16,469.75 points

Despite the gloomy economic prospects, a new record: 16,490 points – the Dax has never been this high. At the weekend, however, stock exchange operations in Frankfurt ran out of steam. A chemical stock topped the list despite recently lowered corporate targets.

On Friday, the Dax exceeded its old record high from mid-June with only slight momentum. The leading German index had climbed to a good 16,490 points in the course of trading and closed 0.39 percent up at 16,469.75 points. On a weekly basis, the Dax rose by 1.81 percent.

The stock market barometer had already been fueled on Thursday by the prospect of an end to interest rate hikes in the euro zone and the USA. The MDax with shares in 50 medium-sized listed companies fell by 0.26 percent on Friday to 28,706.20 points.

After the ninth interest rate hike in a row, the European Central Bank (ECB) had not ruled out a pause for the first time. Although both the ECB and the US Federal Reserve left the door open for further increases, experts on the markets are increasingly assuming that the peak in interest rates will soon be reached. Even with the old record of June 16, it was the monetary policy signals from the Fed and the ECB that had boosted the Dax.

Bond market anomaly

Among the individual stocks in the Dax, the focus was primarily on Eon, the chemical giant BASF and Deutsche Telekom. The utility company Eon had raised its profit forecasts for the current year the evening before after the energy market had eased. The share, which had temporarily risen to the top of the index, fell by 0.3 percent in the afternoon.

Statements by the management during the analysts’ conference helped the previously weakened stocks to the top of the Dax, where they went out with a premium of a good three percent. A further deterioration in demand in the second half of the year was clearly denied, said one market participant.

At the bottom of the MDax, Evotec shares fell by 5.8 percent. The drug researcher expects his business to develop significantly worse as a result of the latest hacker attack.

At the European level, the EuroStoxx 50, the leading index in the euro zone, rose by 0.43 percent to 4466.50 points. The French Cac 40 and the British FTSE 100 each rose less significantly. The New York Dow Jones Industrial rose 0.7 percent at the European close.

The euro fell. The ECB set the reference rate at 1.1010 (Thursday: 1.1125) US dollars. The dollar thus cost 0.9083 (0.8989) euros. On the bond market, the current yield remained at 2.55 percent, as on the previous day. The Rex pension index fell by 0.02 percent to 124.39 points. The Bund future rose 0.32 percent to 132.96 points.

