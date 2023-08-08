Dax slips below 15,800 points

The exchange rate of the euro increased. The economy in the euro zone grew somewhat more strongly than expected in the spring. The ECB set the reference rate at 1.1023 (Friday: 1.1010) US dollars. The dollar thus cost 0.9072 (0.9083) euros. On the bond market, the current yield rose from 2.55 percent on Friday to 2.57 percent. The Rex pension index fell by 0.11 percent to 124.25 points. The Bund future remained at 132.88 points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

