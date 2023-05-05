Home » Dax up after strong Apple figures
Business

Dax up after strong Apple figures

by admin
Dax up after strong Apple figures

Investors are currently puzzling over which path the leading central banks will take in the coming months and are primarily checking the inflation and economic data for new clues. “If the US labor market continues to show no signs of weakness, the potential remains Wage pressures pose a risk of persistent inflation and thus also a continued tight monetary policy course of the US Federal Reserve”, predicted Konstantin Oldenburger from the broker CMC Markets.

Also read: The uncanny strength of the German stock market

After another hike in key rates on Wednesday evening, the US Federal Reserve had signaled that it would now do so by one interest break to head for. Fed Chair Jerome Powell dampened market expectations of rate cuts in the near future. The central bank wants that Defy price increases with their restrictive line and if possible not to risk any economic upheaval. Experts interviewed by Reuters reckoned with the Labor market data with a further slowdown and expected 180,000 new nonfarm payrolls, down from 236,000 in March.

Also read about the topics Dax and stock exchange:

See also  ErreDue: from 6 December in Piazza Affari, on the EGM market

You may also like

Germany’s bridges are worn and overloaded

Copasir, La Russa writes to the Democratic Party:...

By boat to Sylt: we got stuck in...

Apple, a quarterly decline for Tim Cook’s “apple”.

Steel production and CO₂ – Thanks to recycling,...

Alex Pompa, judges in difficulty: “Guilty, but those...

Habeck wants to subsidize electricity prices for industry...

Intesa SanPaolo: net profit and turnover up in...

Deutschlandticket: Where you can buy it and what...

Intesa Sanpaolo beats estimates and raises targets for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy