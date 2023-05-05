Dax up after strong Apple figures

Investors are currently puzzling over which path the leading central banks will take in the coming months and are primarily checking the inflation and economic data for new clues. “If the US labor market continues to show no signs of weakness, the potential remains Wage pressures pose a risk of persistent inflation and thus also a continued tight monetary policy course of the US Federal Reserve”, predicted Konstantin Oldenburger from the broker CMC Markets.

After another hike in key rates on Wednesday evening, the US Federal Reserve had signaled that it would now do so by one interest break to head for. Fed Chair Jerome Powell dampened market expectations of rate cuts in the near future. The central bank wants that Defy price increases with their restrictive line and if possible not to risk any economic upheaval. Experts interviewed by Reuters reckoned with the Labor market data with a further slowdown and expected 180,000 new nonfarm payrolls, down from 236,000 in March.

