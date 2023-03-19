Daylight saving time is back, here is the date. And Italy has decided on abolition: what will be done

L’estate is getting closer and to remind us is daylight saving time. The time change in this March 2023 will take place between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26: at 2 in the morning we will automatically switch to 3 in the morning. We will therefore sleep one hour less on this day, but the day after sunset will be one hour later and we will therefore be able to enjoy one more hour of sunshine.

The abolition of the time change in Italy

Over the years, the countries of the North have pushed this issue above all. Given their geographical position, in fact, in the summer months these countries do not see a particular benefit in changing the time, which is more convenient for the Mediterranean countries, therefore also for Italy. The time change will therefore also continue in the coming years in Italy.

Many years ago it was recognized as “summer time“, Unlike daylight savings time: it is in fact a timetable that is used in the hottest months of the year, with more hours of sunshine, making the most of the hours of light in the months ranging from Spring to Autumn. Thanks to the change of the time, in fact, the hours of light coincide with the hours of activity of the majority of the population and a lot of savings are made in terms of energy. Without daylight saving time, several hours of dawn light up to the moment in which most of the population’s work activities begin would literally be “lost”.

