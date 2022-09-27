Listen to the audio version of the article

Dazn acquires Eleven Sports, a streaming platform controlled by Aser Ventures, a group founded by the entrepreneur and president of Leeds United, Andrea Radrizzani. “The operation expands Dazn’s capabilities within the sector of live streaming of sports content,” reads the company’s statement. The deal is sure to accelerate Dazn’s global growth ambitions and diversification strategy by bringing the platform into new markets, and expanding its football rights portfolio.

More rights and markets

In Italy Eleven has Serie C and Basketball until 2025. And in the various countries it has a mix of streaming rights: from Formula 1 in Poland, to the Uefa Champions League with the next three seasons of the English Premier League in Portugal. , in addition to completing its offer in Italy, in the German-speaking markets and in Spain, for Dazn the purchase of Eleven Sports means reaching Taiwan and other Southeast Asian markets (the platform headed by Len Blavatnik is already present in Japan).

Landing in social content

The agreement also includes Team Whistle, a provider of social media content that the press release also reads, “will guarantee Dazn Group’s revenue growth of approximately $ 300 million per year”. Radrizzani founded Eleven in 2015 after selling sports rights agency MP & Silva to a Chinese buyer for over $ 1 billion.

Diversification agreement

“This acquisition increases the scalability of our business. It is an important step forward in consolidating our mission of becoming the leading global sports entertainment platform, ”comments Shay Segev, CEO of Dazn Group. For Marc Watson, CEO of Eleven Group “the union with Dazn will be transformative, allowing us to achieve greater economies of scale and a global platform for our team of talents”. Kevin Meyer, Chairman of Dazn, says the agreement “marks an acceleration of our strategy to diversify our offerings and leverage our sports rights and our platform in new markets and business models. Team Whistle is a growing company with a proven track record in monetizing short-format content. It will be extremely valuable to Dazn. ‘

Radrizzani on the board of Dazn Group

Andrea Radrizzani, Eleven Founder & Chairman comments: «Over the past six years with Eleven we have developed a successful sports media company, and we are thrilled that this path continues». Upon completion of the agreement, Radrizzani, founder of Eleven, will join the board of Dazn as Executive Director and will support the development of the Dazn Group business.