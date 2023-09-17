Dazn is aiming for the French Ligue 1, to be merged with Serie A

Listen to the audio version of the article

Dazn prepares the challenge in France. The streaming platform aims to get its hands on the rights to French football: Ligue 1 for 2024-29. And in the end it is about the period of time that should correspond to the time horizon of the new Serie A rights (as things stand there has not yet been any position taken on whether we can move towards a five-year or three-year period) .

CEO Segev: Interested in the French market

In Italy Dazn is competing together with Sky and Mediaset (which is aiming for the free-to-air match on Saturday evening). As for France (where Dazn announced a distribution agreement with Canal+ in August) it was CEO Shay Segev who revealed the plans in an interview a few days ago with the newspaper Les Echos. «I can confirm that we will participate in the tender, without revealing our strategy, but we want to be a significant player», he said.

The expectations of Lfp and the Lega Serie A

In France the objective is to reach an offer from auction participants capable of reaching 800 million euros per year. In 2021, the transalpine LFP awarded more than 300 Ligue 1 matches to Amazon and 76 to Canal+ after the previous rights holder, Spanish Mediapro, terminated its contract early. The current deal, Bloomberg reports, is worth 662 million euros a year for domestic rights, according to François Godard, media analyst at Enders Analysis. In Italy, however, the claim is higher given that over the past three years, 927 million euros had been insured by Dazn (all matches) and Sky (three per week). And therefore for the current round the somewhat explicit objective is to reach the billion euro mark. .

The Italian dossier

As for the Italian situation, on the offers of Dazn, Sky and Mediaset for the audiovisual rights of Serie A, from 2024 onwards, there could also be extra time. Well beyond, therefore, the deadline of 15 October as per the announcement. According to what was reconstructed by the Sole 24 Ore, this is one of the elements put by the CEO of the Lega Serie A, Luigi De Siervo, on the discussion table in the assembly which sanctioned the closure of the summer break and the return to activity. In short, there is the possibility of going further by resuming private negotiations. Which to date have produced proposals from Dazn, Sky and Mediaset deemed unsatisfactory and which are there, until October 15th, but without being able to be touched. A reopening of negotiations, however, would be possible and could be a viable scenario according to what De Siervo would have told the club presidents.

The Antitrust on the terms to reopen

To be completely exempt from possible stops on this process, a request would also have been made to the Antitrust authority. And the AGCM, according to what De Siervo told during the meeting, responded by giving its assent to the possibility of resuming private negotiations with the interested broadcasters in the face of a simple communication. The alternative perspective or the opening of offers for the Lega channel. Which would mean a change of perspective compared to the current model. And it is not known how much can be faced by the not very solid shoulders of the clubs.