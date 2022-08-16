Listen to the audio version of the article

An exchange of communications on Monday 15 August would have sanctioned a news awaited by Dazn subscribers who were entangled in the inefficiencies that prevented the vision of Lazio-Bologna, Fiorentina-Cremonese, Salernitana-Rome and Spezia-Empoli during the first day of the championship, Sunday August 14, 2022. In fact, according to Sole 24 Ore, the Italian Communications Authority would have written to Dazn to request simplified procedures for requesting compensation. And Dazn, who recognized the problem, would have given his ok.

From the standard procedure to automatic refunds

Now it is only a question of establishing the details to get to those compensation immediately requested by Agcom in conjunction with Dazn’s bad day, on which the platform immediately gave its ok. It must be said that the reimbursement procedures are already established by resolution 17/22 / CONS which states, for example, that “the user must attach to the request for compensation the contractual conditions for the supply of the live streaming and connectivity service included, where available, the minimum guaranteed band ». Or also that “the user may, for the connectivity service, attach the screen of the execution of the MeasureInternet Speed ​​Test, performed by the device in use, showing the download speed” or “where it is not possible to use MisuraInternet Speed ​​Test on the same device from which the event is used in live streaming, the user can perform the measurement with MisuraInternet Speed ​​Test using another device connected to the same network and located in the immediate vicinity of the device used for viewing the event “.

Dazn: Technical teams at work

None of this will therefore be necessary and it will not be necessary to submit the request within 7 days, but the refund should be paid automatically by the platform. «The main cause of the problem – explain from Dazn al Sole 24 Ore – was identified by the engineering team and the situation was resolved before the matches scheduled for the evening of August 15th, which were followed by millions of fans in all markets without interruption. The technical teams of Dazn are still committed to guaranteeing the stability of the platform and ensuring that this does not happen again ».

Problem not only in Italy

The problem would be related to the authentication procedures. So a question closely linked to the app which, in fact, would have encountered problems not only in Italy. According to reports from El Pais, the debut of the streaming platform in the Spanish La Liga was not the best. According to the authoritative Spanish newspaper, disruptions were recorded during the Barcelona-Rayo Vallecano match, played last Saturday. For many Dazn subscribers it was not possible to see the game and the problems also affected the users of Movistar Plus + and Orange, the two broadcasters that in recent months have reached an agreement with Dazn to be able to broadcast the five games in turn. platform owns the rights

Codacons’ denunciation

Meanwhile, Codacons has announced that it will file a complaint against Dazn for interruption of public service and fraud. This is what we read in a note from the association, following the “very serious” inefficiencies recorded during the first day of the Serie A championship. Codacons explains that “users could be called to a real strike, suspending payment of the monthly fee until the definitive resolution of these eternal technical problems “. Also because “in the face of subscriptions that cost more and more the service is only getting worse”, underlines the association. “Now from the Lega and Dazn – concludes the note – we expect certain answers and solutions and no more words in the wind”. What is certain is that the first was fenced off. And now all eyes are on the next day of the championship.