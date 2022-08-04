Listen to the audio version of the article

The Serie A matches are back on the Sky platform, as anticipated in recent days by the Sole 24 Ore. Sky and Dazn, in fact, have signed the agreement that provides for the arrival of the Dazn app on Sky Q from 8 August and the possibility for Sky subscribers to join a specific Dazn commercial offer to watch the channel on the Sky decoder. Zona Dazn, with the seven matches per round of Serie A Tim exclusively by Dazn and a selection of events.

This novelty comes thanks to the end of the exclusive that was foreseen last year in the agreement between Tim and Dazn. In fact, the agreement comes after the agreement reached between Dazn and Tim to bring Serie A matches to be visible no longer only on Timvision: an overcoming of the exclusivity originally agreed which would allow the Dazn app to be enjoyed through other set top boxes. and not just Tim’s.

The agreement would have passed the scrutiny of the Tim board of directors and now it is also enriched with the Sky piece: the Comcast-based media company played a role in this affair, to broaden its penetration and get the Dazn app back on its platform.

“The diversification of partnerships represents an important strategic asset for the growth of our business“, explains Stefano Azzi, CEO of Dazn Italia, and for this reason “the agreement is also part of the long-term development plan we are implementing. commercial with Sky. It is one of the important collaborations signed in view of the 2022/2023 sports season “and it is” a partnership in line with the distribution strategy implemented also at European level, as in Germany where Sky is already our partner “. This agreement with Dazn, adds Andrea Duilio, CEO of Sky Italia, “creates an additional opportunity for the fans to enjoy Serie A to the fullest”.