Understanding reached between Dazn and Tim on Serie A. Sole 24 Ore now only the signing of an agreement would be missing that would lead Serie A to be visible now no longer only on Timvision. In short, overcoming the originally agreed exclusivity would allow the Dazn app to be enjoyed through other set top boxes and not just Tim’s.

The agreement would also have passed the examination of the Tim board of directors. To conclude the game, an agreement with Sky will also be needed, which could come …

