Dazn-Vivaticket agreement, tickets for sporting events directly from the app

An agreement that will allow fans to buy tickets directly from the app to follow the football matches of their favorite team. Dazn and Vivaticket have announced the start of a partnership which marks the entry into the ticketing of the streaming platform which has, among others, the rights for Serie A.

This is news of the content-ticketing integration that arrives on the day of the start of private negotiations for the audiovisual rights of the next three to five seasons starting from 2024 which will see Lega Serie A engaged on one side and Dazn on the other. Sky and Mediaset who have come forward, but with proposals deemed unsatisfactory. At the moment Serie A is broadcast entirely by Dazn and for 3 out of 10 matches a week by Sky

The agreement between Dazn and Vivaticket, explains a press release, «will take place in stages. During the launch phase, fans will be able to buy tickets on a dedicated website, which will be ready in the coming weeks. After the initial launch phase, over time the integration of the Vivaticket store into Dazn will become even more complete with the possibility of using a single account, making purchases with a click and enjoying a personalized experience based on one’s interests”.

In a recent interview with Sole 24 Ore, the CEO of Dazn Stefano Azzi spoke of Dazn’s ambition to be a “one stop shop for Serie A”. The partnership with Vivaticket follows this line. «Football match ticketing will soon be just a click away on our app. The close partnership with Vivaticket, a reference player for the Italian market and already a partner of important football teams, represents a unicum for Dazn in the world and continues in the direction of making our platform a reference point for fans and business partner for leagues sports and teams», comments Azzi himself

«Collaboration with a partner of this depth and prestige will certainly bring us great benefits, both in terms of audience, for the achievement of new targets, and in terms of visibility» declared Silvano Taiani, CEO of Vivaticket. «The Vivaticket – Dazn combination represents an unprecedented novelty, which will help us to be ever closer to our customers while they live their passions. We hope that this is just the beginning of a partnership that can lead to great future developments».

