Today we go back to talking about rechargeable cards, a sector that continues to see new and interesting proposals from the major groups operating in our country. We do it with DB contact lettera product offered by Deutsche Bank and which certainly presents profiles of interest for those who still want a prepaid card to operate online, without however depriving themselves of the basic operations that we would go about with a bank account.

Let’s see together what it is specifically db contocartahow to access it, what are the requirements, what are the strengths and weaknesses, for a product that is certainly interesting in the panorama of prepaid cards.

A few words about Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank offers commercial banking, investment banking, transaction banking, asset and wealth management services and products to companies, governments and public bodies, institutional investors, small and medium-sized enterprises, households and individuals.

The bank is a leader in Germany, but also has a strong position in Europa and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific region.

Italy represents the first European market, after Germany, and the Institute is among the most important international groups present in the country.

Features of the Deutsche Bank Prepaid Card

DB Contocarta di Deutsche Bank it is a prepaid card of the VISA ELECTRON circuit which, however, is associated with an IBAN code.

The presence of the code makes it almost a current account and, as we will see later, this was precisely the purpose of Deutsche Bank: making available to its customers the basic operations for a current account, albeit with the agility and performance of a prepaid and rechargeable card.

What can be done with DB account card?

The functions of the card are decidedly interesting, above all for those who need basic operations, at reduced costs and without the bureaucratic and operational delays of a real Bank account.

The card of the group Deutsche Bank in fact allows you to:

receive wire transfers;

make online payments;

make wire transfers;

make offline purchases;

pay bills, utilities, other types of bulletin;

make deposits and withdrawals without going to the bank;

withdraw cash for free in Italy and abroad;

credit the salary or pension;

make payments through MAV and RAV;

recharge your cell phone.

These are basic current account operations, for which, however, at least according to the philosophy that Deutsche Bank is trying to pass through with this specific product, there would no longer be a need to queue at the counter or in any case go to the bank .

If you are interested in the “cousin” of this product, i.e. the real account of the same bank, we invite you to read our review on current accounts of Deutsche Bank.

How can I request the DB Cartaconto?

The request for this card, as is now the case for many cards of this kind, can be done completely online, as well as, of course, at the nearest branch.

This is thanks to the very comfortable company digitalwhich allows you to carry out each practice from the comfort of your own home.

If you want to speak face-to-face with an operator, you need to download the request form, fill it in duly in all its parts, and then return it by hand to the nearest Deutsche Bank sales point.

Alternatively, as anticipated, the whole website of the bank can be done.

To apply for the card you must be of age and resident in Italy, as well as show a valid identity document, the tax code and something that certifies your residence in Italy (even a utility bill is enough).

Where can the card be used?

The card guarantees access to multi-channel banking in line with what is offered by the best groups operating in our country.

Indeed, we can:

withdraw in cash, both in Italian ATMs and in foreign ATMs;

you can access online banking, with the possibility of receiving or making transfers, crediting salary or pension, directing utilities, crediting MAV and RAV payments;

access the system db Interactive the Deutsche Bank;

the Deutsche Bank; the POS can be used at all merchants who accept payments from the VISA ELECTRON circuit.

The costs associated with the use of DB Contocarta

Perhaps the most interesting part of Deutsche Bank’s db contocarta offer is linked to the possibility of using the services at no extra cost:

The annual fee for the card is 0;

ATM withdrawal fees are 0;

The fees for SEPA transfers are 0;

Fees for cash top-ups at counters and Deutsche Bank ATMs are 0;

Payment commissions for recharging mobile phones, paying bills, MAV and RAV are equal to 0;

The commissions for the summary of transactions in paper and online format are 0.

Operational limits

Now let’s also see what are the limits of the card’s operation:

Maximum availability: €50,000;

Maximum number of top-ups per month: infinite;

Maximum amount that can be withdrawn each day at ATMs: €500;

Maximum monthly amount for POS payments and ATM withdrawals: €5,000.

How can I top up the card?

As we have understood, the card can be topped up either by bank transfer from another bank account, or by crediting a bank transfer or pension, or via betting offices SISAL, which all offer, by contract, the possibility of recharging the card account database (cost equal to 3 euros). You can also top up your card in cash at authorized bank branches.

Card security

DB Contocarta is secure? The card, as well as other similar ones, has a PIN security system, as well as the possibility of activating SMS notifications, which will notify us every time money is spent from the card.

It is a system that is considered the indispensable minimum of security, as well as the standard currently used on all prepaid cards on the market.

There are no alternative or additional security systems, and those who want to resort to mobile banking will have to rely on the App, which in any case guarantees excellent levels of security through encryption.

On the security side, there are no compelling reasons to believe db contocarta better or worse than other alternatives currently on the market.

Is it better than other prepaid cards?

The letter db account card of Deutsche Bank it is certainly a lending card, which offers good features at extremely low costs, with the possible exception of the costs that can be associated with recharging the card itself.

The services, guaranteed in any case by one of the largest banking groups in the world, work, are fast and are certainly in line with what we would expect from a solid and up-to-date group.

Who should make a db paper account?

The bank card by Deutsche Bank is certainly an attractive product for all those people who frequently work with wire transfers and payments, who have another support account from which to make wire transfers and who don’t need a counter to carry out banking transactions.

The advantages of this product are all to be found in the possibility of operating Without costs charges, while the disadvantages are attributable to the high cost of top-ups at SISAL points of sale (which can be remedied by preferring other channels)

However, it is an excellent product, which guarantees what the state of the art the rechargeable cards have to offer.

If you are looking for a rechargeable card product and you also need to operate with transfers, payments and top-ups, db contocarta it is certainly an alternative to take into due consideration.

Can you operate in debt?

Absolutely not. The card in question is strictly rechargeable and does not in any way allow you to have access to credit lines, debits, revolving, installment payments.

To have access to this other type of service, you will have to turn your attention to other products.

