Home Business DBA Group: assignment for the electrification of the docks at the Port of Civitavecchia
Business

DBA Group: assignment for the electrification of the docks at the Port of Civitavecchia

by admin
DBA Group: assignment for the electrification of the docks at the Port of Civitavecchia

DBA Group, through its subsidiary BA PRO, has started works for the technical and economic feasibility design service for the electrification works of the docks of the Port of Civitavecchia (Cold Ironing) by the Port System Authority of the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea (RTI 42% stake), in a temporary joint venture with RINA Consulting (RTI 23% stake), Galileo Engineering (RTI 30% stake) and C.&G. Engineering Services (RTI 5% stake), also a 100% subsidiary of the DBA Group.

The total starting amount of the auction is equal to 1,131,848.82 euros and the contract provides for a value for DBA PRO and C.&G.

Engineering Serices equal to 373,549 euros, pertaining to the 2023 financial year. The entire procedure will be completed within the first half of 2023. The technical and economic feasibility design service provided by the Temporary Business Grouping will allow the Port System Authority of the Mar Northern Central Tyrrhenian Sea to access the interventions planned and financed by the national PNNR necessary to achieve the objectives of reducing CO2 emissions, set by the European Union, for the construction of the Cold Ironing plants.

See also  UniCredit, Padoan: 'Europe is even more challenging than Covid, Italy is also facing political uncertainty'

You may also like

US quarterly, now Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs

SIT enters the capital of UpSens, an innovative...

Housing prices in 70 mainland cities have fallen...

The supply and demand of eggs is gradually...

TIM and Vivendi move: focus on the stock...

Gold market analysis: before falling to 1875.05, the...

Nexi entrusts IBM with the sustainable modernization of...

Ming-Chi Kuo: The 2024 MacBook Pro will be...

Goldman Sachs: profits well below expectations, turnover -16%....

The public offering four seasons report successively disclosed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy