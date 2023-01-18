DBA Group, through its subsidiary BA PRO, has started works for the technical and economic feasibility design service for the electrification works of the docks of the Port of Civitavecchia (Cold Ironing) by the Port System Authority of the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea (RTI 42% stake), in a temporary joint venture with RINA Consulting (RTI 23% stake), Galileo Engineering (RTI 30% stake) and C.&G. Engineering Services (RTI 5% stake), also a 100% subsidiary of the DBA Group.

The total starting amount of the auction is equal to 1,131,848.82 euros and the contract provides for a value for DBA PRO and C.&G.

Engineering Serices equal to 373,549 euros, pertaining to the 2023 financial year. The entire procedure will be completed within the first half of 2023. The technical and economic feasibility design service provided by the Temporary Business Grouping will allow the Port System Authority of the Mar Northern Central Tyrrhenian Sea to access the interventions planned and financed by the national PNNR necessary to achieve the objectives of reducing CO2 emissions, set by the European Union, for the construction of the Cold Ironing plants.