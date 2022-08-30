DBridge enters the portfolio of GELLIFY and Azimut Libera Impresa. The transaction signed by GELLIFY together with the Azimut Libera Impresa SGR fund will allow the brand to strategically expand in the Financial Services sector.

DBridge is a digital platform that allows you to integrate high value-added non-financial services into Financial Services ecosystems. In the financial services sector, the demand for innovative solutions is steadily increasing. The important pre-seed investment operation carried out on the DBridge platform is supported by the desire to offer the market a dedicated technology of non-banking services capable of responding to the requests and needs of companies at 360 °. The entry into our portfolio is an important step for a common growth and to continue the innovation process already underway in the reference sector “- says Edoardo Guerrieri, Investment Manager of GELLIFY and part of the Investment Committee of the Azimut Digitech Fund Fund.