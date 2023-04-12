Ddl Capitali, here are the measures to accelerate the listing on the Stock Exchange

Among the measures under consideration today by Palazzo Chigi there is also a bill that aims to strengthen the capital market in Italy and to consolidate the ability of Piazza Affari to compete with its European competitors. In fact, the package introduces measures to speed up the process of listing on the Stock Exchange and to attract new operators to Piazza Affari, after the loss of important companies in recent years, such as the group Atlantia and Exor.

Among other things, Palazzo Chigi plans to strengthen voting rights to convince entrepreneurs to list their companies in Milan without worrying about losing control to other investors. Some of the companies that have withdrawn from Milan, as in the case of Exor, have been attracted to places like Amsterdam, where the regulation allows the main shareholders to maintain tighter control of the companies.

Introduced multiple voting

The bill allows the unlisted companies to issue shares with multiple voting rights which give existing investors the right to cast up to 10 votes for each share held, increasing the current limit of three votes. Companies can keep these shares after an IPO.

Current Italian legislation prohibits listed companies from issuing shares with multiple votes, except in the form of the so-called “loyalty bonus”, which gives double voting rights to long-standing shareholders for at least 24 months. Institutional investors usually support the “one share, one vote” principle to ensure equal treatment for all shareholders.

The Treasury believes strengthening the ability to issue multi-voting shares before listing is a good trade-off, because any investor in the company would know in advance that after the IPO they will share ownership with stronger shareholders, government sources said.

SMEs for companies with a capitalization of up to 1 billion euro

The government also wants to allow a wider range of companies to benefit from the incentives already provided for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) wishing to go public. Currently a company is classified as SME when its capitalization is less than 500 million euros. The bill provides for the increase of the threshold of 1 billion euros.

Another measure would reduce the way regulators, such as Consob, can be held accountable for investor losses, a move the Treasury believes could speed up the IPO approval process. According to the bill, the institution will only be liable for direct damages due to the absence or errors in supervisory activities.

Furthermore, the bill strengthens the possibility of proceeding with the so-called auto-placement of shares companies without using financial intermediaries or a public offering process.