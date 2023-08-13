De Angelis, new storm: he hired his brother-in-law at the Lazio Region

Lazio Region, De Angelis has hired his brother-in-law on his staff

New controversy about Marcello De Angelis. As reported by Repubblica, he hired Edoardo Di Rocco, brother of his partner, as a member of his staff. “It is a fiduciary assignment, usually assigned without competition. And according to what was reported by Francesco Rocca’s entourage, the contract would have been signed without the knowledge of the president, unaware of the kinship between Di Rocco and De Angelis, despite the latter is for him one of the most trusted people who in the past also worked alongside him in the Red Cross”.

The opposition doesn’t fit. “A thesis that the Democratic Party finds it hard to believe and having failed to get him resigned when De Angelis denied the procedural truth of the Bologna massacre, he will try again by presenting a question to the regional council, if the head of institutional communication in the meantime does not have to rethink it and tear up that 110 thousand euro contract bestowed on his brother-in-law “, writes Repubblica.

“What are the qualifications or professional experience of this person?” Asks the group leader dem in the Region, Mario Ciarla. Regarding the other still open front, the councilor and new exponent of Action, Alessio D’Amato, asks “to invite the representatives of the family members of the neo-fascist massacre of Bologna to the regional council”.

