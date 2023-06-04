Home » De Benedetti attacks Giorgia Meloni again. Facet…(black?)
De Benedetti attacks Giorgia Meloni again. Facet…(black?)

De Benedetti attacks Giorgia Meloni again. Facet…(black?)

The age is there, 88 badly behaved years, which lead him to excessive public excesses at an age in which one is in the garden reading the newspaper – if one succeeds – which in his case is “Tomorrow” and that someone maliciously defines as “the Republic of the poor”, a bit like “La Notizia” someone calls “The Fact of the day after”, but Totò would say that these are trifles or pinzillacchere, that is points of view, opinions.

But in the Engineer’s mind there is a worm, namely that of (re)doing “the left” for the thousandth time.

And for this that has been since the times of Matthew Renzi -who couldn’t get away with it – that De Benedetti tries everything to reassemble the toy that has fallen apart: namely the duo Repubblica – Sinistra, forgetting that at the time there was a guy who in any case -for better or for worse- his name was Eugenio Scalfari.

Now the human material is what it is.

The “Left,” as he calls it, “The Democratic Party”, as we call it, exploded in a cloud of irrelevant streams.

Having abandoned the great themes such as that of the struggle for work, the Democratic Party has transformed itself into the opposite, that is, into the party of canapés, of the radical-chic, of the “people of the restricted traffic areas”, completely detached from actual reality.

Now we only talk about LGBTQ.

A party in disarray that wanders around the ring like a boxer who no longer knows which way to turn. The last fish, actually, a former sardine, had caught it and it’s called Elly Schlein but the electoral setbacks have greatly reduced her and more than an Alice she is now a hindrance, she and her 300 euro an hour color schemer.

But De Benedetti believes her and it’s all an exchange of coaxing between the two.

You certainly don’t shy away from the hugs, money is money, of the former owner of Olivetti who ruined by destroying Italian information technology which was then among the first in the world.

Indeed, for the record, the wicked undertaking took place with the help and support of Pierluigi Bersani, then Minister of Industry guess who? Of the Democratic party naturally, of which the engineer boasted of having the “card number 1”.

De Benedetti attacks Giorgia Meloni again. Facet…(black?)

