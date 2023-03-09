De Benedetti and the book with “ideological hot air”

And some day Carlo De Benedetti he soaked up a little book entitled “Radicality. The change Italy needs”. A light pamphlet, fed with hot air ideological, one of propellant favorites by the Engineer (il Director of Affairs mentioned it here).

Naturally De Benedetti was immediately invited by Lilli Gruber are La7also for reasons of scuderia since the pamphlet was his published by Solferino of Cairo. The funny thing about the book is that De Benedetti save up to zero on leftist politics and gods labor unions forgetting that he was thecard number one” of the Democratic Party and the little occult mind that from the aircraft carriers of Republic e the Espresso supported just that left that now spit water.

The family affair she was also rehired by the co-director of Affairs. From the Gruber De Benedetti probably went to present a new political programme taking advantage of Elly’s victory slime and the booklet is the immature fruit of an attempt to support what it says in words. What’s even more funny is that the Engineerin the interview, asked a “assets against the rich” to then say that in the meantime he has the residence in Swiss and would not pay for it.

In short, a Marquis del Grillo Turinese who wants to be – as often happens – the benefactor with the backs of others. Indeed, it is only a desired measure for i rich colleagues because -as known- the example is important. What is never said enough is that Carlo De Benedetti was the hero from the destruction of Italian computer science and that is of that Olivetti which was a flagship of our industry and for a time contended with IBM the world record.

