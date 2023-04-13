De Benedetti insults Meloni, revenge in the Chamber on the Gedi case

Carlo De Benedetti ended up in the crosshairs of the melonians after the explicit insults to premier “demonstrates dementia”, a phrase pronounced by the engineer, patron of Tomorrow, after the last one European Council. From here – we read in La Verità – the decision of “take revenge” by some exponents of Fdi. The loyalists of Melons they presented a parliamentary question to the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, the Minister of Justice will have to report to the Chamber on the investigation of the Rome prosecutor’s officeon the alleged millionaire fraud against the State, relating to the group Cheetah and which also involves Carlo De Benedettiformer publisher of Repubblica, in addition to the current ownership: the family Agnelli-Elkann.

The breaking news on the scandal – continues La Verità – now date back to two months ago, then the story, at least at the media level, has lost track of it. So since Roma came the response to the insults to the premier, in the form of interrogation to Minister Nordio. Will be Small of FdI, first signatory of the provision: “Our fearbased on objective elements such as the delay in the conclusion of the investigations and the fact that the referral to trial – explains Kelany – is that they can go prescribed serious crimes That. if ascertained, they would have caused enormous damage to the Treasuryboth distorted competition in a sector in crisis how’s that of publishing“.

