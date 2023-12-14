De Benedetti: “Mediaset is old, but Marina doesn’t sell. Better than Conte’s melons”

De Benedetti addresses all issues of politics and economics. And on Berlusconi: “I called him, he was about to die. An adversary, never an enemy”

“John Elkann managed in four years to destroy the publishing group that Prince Carlo Caracciolo, his great-uncle, had created in about fifteen years. A massacre incomprehensible in his purposes ”. Carlo De Benedetti says this in a long interview with Il Foglio: “John sold all the local newspapers, which were doing well. Then he also devastated Repubblica, which still lurks among Italian newspapers with the melancholic majesty of ruins. I am very sorry to him. It’s heartbreaking. They even had someone who was in charge of Juventus managing the newspapers at the same time. Paper and balloons. I don’t know if I can explain myself. I saw that management group do things that aren’t even seen in the ‘idiots’ dinner’: they say ‘digital first’ but they haven’t invested a cent in series digital acquisitions, while they have annihilated paper”.

But, excuse me, Engineer, if this is the case, why did Elkann buy the group that is now called Gedi? You don’t buy something to smash it, to destroy it. Oh yeah?

“Depends. Elkann essentially bought the newspapers just to cover Stellantis’ escape from Italy. To cover the deindustrialization and demobilization of the automotive production plants of a group that is now French. For the rest, it seems clear to me that they don’t care about how these newspapers are doing.”

In short, did John Elkann actually buy the Italian left?

“Do we want to count the number of interviews in which Maurizio Landini, the secretary of the CGIL, talks about Stellantis and the disappearance of Fiat from our country?”.

But, having seen how things went, do you regret having sold the Espresso group to Elkann?

“Look, my children sold it, I was against it. From their point of view, Rodolfo and Marco did the right thing by getting rid of a group that forced them to take sides.”

But Silvio Berlusconi’s children don’t sell

“Marina is in love with her father, she has always had a sort of veneration for him. Marina knows very well that Mediaset is old, that it will not stand up to the competition of large international platforms such as Netflix. Yet she doesn’t sell because that is her father’s creature.

By the way: what did you think the day Silvio Berlusconi, your lifelong enemy, died

“Never an enemy. Opponent, yes. I had spoken to him on the phone two days before she died. I knew he was ill, and even though he was tired, on the phone he told me a tirade about the mass liberal party that he had built.”

The Knight was still eager, with fantasies and coaxing in his voice which continued to be dictated to him by his ancient habit of charming

“I listened to him. And I kept quiet, even though as you can well imagine I didn’t agree with anything.”

So did you talk often?

“No almost never, in fact I would say never. But that time I experienced it almost as a goodbye, and so I wanted to call him. Although this doesn’t change anything about what I think about her negative influence on the country and on politics.”

By the way: can Berlusconi’s death lead to the birth of a “normal” right with Giorgia Meloni?

“This right doesn’t seem very normal to me. And I don’t like Meloni at all.” Yet at a certain point we discover that there is someone the Engineer likes even less. “If painfully forced to choose between Meloni and Conte, I would choose Meloni”.

Here, but tell the truth Engineer: Elly Schlein is a terrible disappointment

“Look, I Schlein supported her and even helped her in some way. I thought she was the person the Democratic Party needed. I thought it was a real change, not Dario Franceschini’s way to stay in power. But now I don’t want to exaggerate. It’s too easy to attack Schlein. The party hasn’t existed since before Schlein, and to tell the truth I don’t even know what politics it expresses anymore. I believe none. He’s not even making an understandable opposition. And I don’t even want to list the things they are doing wrong, which are all minutiae. The Democratic Party seems like a bloodless party to me, that’s it. It reminds me of the DC at the end of its parable, it clings to everything to remain in government: the Democratic Party clung to the Five Star movement and then even to Salvini. They even governed with Salvini. So a single person, and Schlein is very alone, can she really hold together the chains of a micro power like those that the left has built over the last twenty years? I’m afraid not.”

There is already talk of another secretary. By a federation: Andrea Riccardi, Rosy Bindi, Paolo Gentiloni…

“We’re not going anywhere. The absurd has as many tones and gradations as the tragic,” continues De Benedetti. “Gentiloni is intelligent, very respectable, and very respected in Brussels. But I hope for him that he doesn’t want to take over the party.”

And why?

“Because he is not suitable, and I think he knows it well first: he is an extraordinary government man. But it’s not his thing to get involved in that round of slaps that is the Democratic Party.”

But why is the left always looking for a new Prodi?

“It’s a bit comical, actually. It’s repetitive. Prodi was a successful operation, but that pattern cannot be repeated eternally. We cannot move forward with our gaze fixed on the rear-view mirror, on the past. Because we’re going to crash.”

But does a federation exist today?

“Well, I don’t know any. There are people within the Democratic Party that I respect a lot, but they don’t have, as Berlusconi would say if he were still alive, the quid ”.

Provenzano?

“I like. And I also like Bersani who left the Democratic Party but he is returning. He combines popularity and bonhomie. He was also one of the most liberal ministers Italy has ever had. It is thanks to him that a free energy market exists today.”

That’s fine, but we can’t go back to Bersani

“I’m not saying that. I’m just saying that I don’t see energy in the Democratic Party, the last one who had a great talent (dissipated) was Matteo Renzi”.

Enrico Letta?

“Very good person, who let himself be macerated by resentment”.

Well, sorry, then there’s Giuseppe Conte. So is he the federator?

“I do not believe. Conte is not just a man without flags, he is a man without ideals. Without principles. He took refuge in pacifism, which politically equates to zero. Pacifism is either practiced by the Pope, who is the bearer of a harmonious conception of society for those who believe in it, or it is nothing. Pacifism certainly cannot be Conte. He is someone who has spent his life as an assistant at the Alpa law firm. Furthermore, Conte has never entered a factory in his life, he doesn’t know what workers are. How can the leader of the left do it? In short, I want to be clear: his path has been without perspective, Conte is not a solution either for the left or for the country. On the contrary. Conte worries me a little.”

And yet it could also happen that Conte becomes what he is not today, the leader of the center-left. Seriously. If you had to choose between Conte and Giorgia Meloni who would you choose?

“Still a painful choice, but I would choose Meloni. Which I think very badly of.”

But is Conte worse anyway?

“Of course. Conte is either in charge or he contributes to the collapse of the Democratic Party. And he is a chameleon capable of anything.”

Sorry but I like the tower game: between Salvini and Meloni who would you throw down?

“I would throw Salvini down”.

And why?

“Because he looks like Conte. Only he’s dumber. And finally there is one thing that worries me. That is, Meloni dominates the entire information system. Just look at television: Rai has been occupied and the Mediaset channels belong to him. Practically against the right there is only La7, in terms of television. While a Melonian publishing group was born which will now also have a radio, given that Elkann is pushing his dissipation to the point of also selling Radio Capital to the Angelucci. And who knows, maybe they might even make a television. Another one. I find this concentration and compression of pluralism worrying. And then, I tell you clearly, I see remnants of the fascist right in Meloni’s party. I may be exaggerating, but I think so.”

Fascism?

“I am willing to admit that I have a psychological, almost pre-political prejudice, but I cannot hide it. For me, the memory of my escape to Switzerland when I was a child during the war and after the racial laws remains unsurpassed. I can’t help but think of my cousins ​​massacred at Mauthausen. These are facts that stick with you. I have them written on my skin. So I am drastically against the post-fascist right, I admit it. For me that period of life was proof that the kingdom of evil exists.”

But Giorgia Meloni was born in 1977

“I know well. And in fact I say these things knowing that they go beyond any reasoning, but mine is a feeling that stays with you. And then, look, Meloni can’t pronounce the word ‘anti-fascism’, but how is this possible? I also recognize the Prime Minister’s abilities and qualities as a leader, I think she has moved well in foreign policy, but I cannot remove my prejudice”.

I repeat the question: don’t you think there is ambiguity on the left?

“Landini strikes me, to return to the initial part of our conversation. I’m impressed by a union that creates ideology rather than dealing with the disappearance of Fiat, or with wages. In Italy we have the lowest wages in Europe, between 40 and 50 percent lower than those in France and Germany. The minimum wage was a fair proposal from the Democratic Party. In France and Germany the unions not only obtained the minimum wage, but they also obtained the revaluation of wages. Where was the Italian union, the CGIL? He demonstrated in favor of Palestine, that’s what Landini did, not even understanding the difference between Hamas and Palestinians.”

