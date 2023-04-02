De Benedetti to Schlein: “Free us from this incompetent right wing”

“Giorgia Meloni demonstrates dementia, because it is against her interest and that of our country”. The editor of “Tomorrow” said so Carlo De Benedetti during the newspaper festival in Modena, in a debate with Pd leader Elly Schlein, referring to the last European Council and to the declarations made at the end by the prime minister marked by satisfaction with the outcome of the summit.

Meloni has also been defined “figurine” and “freak show”. De Benedetti said he “didn’t get anything”, also criticizing the “sideshow” of putting yourself at the controls of a fighter during the party for the 100th anniversary of the Air Force. He also spoke of government by incompetents

“A former Italian citizen, now Swiss certainly for noble reasons, insulted the Prime Minister with the following epithets: figurine, freak and insane. For him, if you are unable to borrow, without guarantees, at least 1 billion from MPS , you are worth nothing,” Defense Minister Guido Crosetto wrote on Twitter. “De Benedetti’s insults to Meloni confirm that having quarreled with his children deprives him of anyone who can take him to a good doctor. Run! He is urgent,” Forza Italia senator Maurizio Gasparri wrote on Twitter.

