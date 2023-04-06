Carlo De Benedetti promotes Fittipaldi, via Stefano Feltri

Il “Tomorrow” change directorit won’t be anymore Stephen Feltri to edit Carlo’s newspaper De Benedettibut his deputy was promoted in his place: Emiliano Fittipaldi. “The Board of Directors of Editoriale Domani SpA has decided a change in management of the newspaper by appointing Director Emiliano Fittipaldi, former deputy director of Domani. The Publisher and the Board of Directors they thank Stefano Feltri for the commitment and work done in recent years and wish the new director to deal with passion the important challenge that it wait“. A note explains it. “The Publisher has decided to support the newspaper with important new ones investments in the digital field in order to consolidate the role that Domani has conquered in the context of the Italian information panorama”.

Emiliano Fittipaldi: this is who the new director of “Il Domani” is

Emiliano Fittipaldi he graduated in Literature at the University of Naples “Federico II”. After his master’s degree in Journalism at LUISS, he worked as an intern for the Courier della Sera, where he wrote with Dario Di Vico socio-economic surveys on the impoverishment of the Italian middle class, and then was hired at Il Morningthen passes all’Espresso. In 2020 he left Espresso to become deputy director and journalist of Domani published by Carlo De Benedetti. In 2023 he was appointed director of Domani by the Board of Directors of Editoriale Domani SpA, succeeding Stefano Felts.

