Companies: De Felice (Intesa), Europe launches Green New Deal with North Africa

A Green New DEal with North Africa to stem China‘s role. The chief economist of Intesa Sanpaolo, Gregory DeFelice, in his speech at the Trento Festival of Economics, during the meeting “Energy, industry, environment: the strategic triangle of the Mediterranean”. “It is desirable that Europe undertakes to support the cooperation process with North Africa launching a Green New Deal” he explains, going on to detail the moves that the Old Continent should take to implement the project.

“Boosting investments, especially in the private sector with instruments such as the Special Economic Zones, commitment to the green and digital transition, the development of large infrastructures and the creation of jobs are the guidelines on which the EU can intervene to launch new strategies global relations with Africa, regaining competitiveness with respect to China, creating local development and employment that could mitigate the migratory flows also caused by the chronic lack of work” he adds. An ambitious project in which “Italy, especially its South, is central by geographical positioning, logistics and the role of the manufacturing system”.

Thus “the cooperation between Europe and the countries of North Africa and the Middle East will be instrumental in tackling future challengesespecially those related to energy and logistics networksnot only for the supply of fossil energy, but also for the construction of a new partnership based on the production and import of renewable energy, without which it will be difficult to achieve the carbon neutrality objectives that the EU has set itself” concluded De Felice.