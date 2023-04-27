De Guindos (ECB): recession avoided, growth in the first quarter

The eurozone could avoid the recession predicted in the past months, thanks to growth prospects in the first quarter of the year. He declares it Luis DeGuindos, vice president of the European Central Bank (ECB), during an event in Greece, as reported by Bloomberg.

De Guindos underlines how, among other factors, encouraging data on the labor market can help avoid a recession. Last December, the ECB had assumed a technical recession, following the 0.1% drop in eurozone GDP recorded in the last quarter of 2022.