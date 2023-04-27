Home » De Guindos (ECB): recession avoided, growth in the first quarter
Business

De Guindos (ECB): recession avoided, growth in the first quarter

by admin
De Guindos (ECB): recession avoided, growth in the first quarter

The eurozone could avoid the recession predicted in the past months, thanks to growth prospects in the first quarter of the year. He declares it Luis DeGuindos, vice president of the European Central Bank (ECB), during an event in Greece, as reported by Bloomberg.

De Guindos underlines how, among other factors, encouraging data on the labor market can help avoid a recession. Last December, the ECB had assumed a technical recession, following the 0.1% drop in eurozone GDP recorded in the last quarter of 2022.

See also  Bitcoin, what are cryptocurrencies and how do they work: heaven or hell?

You may also like

Delivery driver: I refuse 75 percent of the...

First Republic sinks, shares plummet. A new Lehman...

Sanctions: Now Canada wants to give the stranded...

Wall Street: Nasdaq jumps after Microsoft earnings beat...

Domestic insurance stocks collectively rose in early trading,...

Malaysia – News: Fugees rapper Pras Michel found...

Milan Stock Exchange closes today’s analysis in the...

Meta records first revenue increase in almost a...

Stability pact, the EU to Italy: truce over....

The market is worried about the continued banking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy