De’ Longhi’s BoD has approved the appointment of Nicola Serafin as General Manager, reporting directly to CEO Fabio de’ Longhi. In the new position, which will take effect from 1 January 2023, Nicola Serafin will have ordinary administration powers for the management of the Group.

Nicola Serafin has been with De' Longhi since 2000, covering roles with increasing responsibilities over the years. In the evaluations of the Board of Directors, the appointment of a General Manager of internal extraction, to support the work of the Chief Executive Officer Fabio de' Longhi, represents the ideal solution to ensure the achievement of long-term growth and profitability objectives in compliance of the Group's distinctive values.