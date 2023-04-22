De’ Longhi: shareholders’ meeting approves 2022 financial statements and dividend of €0.48 per share

De’ Longhi, a company listed on Euronext Milan and leader in the small appliance market, has decided to distribute a dividend of €0.48 per share. This corresponds to a total amount of approximately 72 million euros, which will be distributed to holders of De’ Longhi shares starting from 24 May 2023.

Payment of the dividend will take place with detachment of coupon no. 23 on 22 May 2023 and the record date set for 23 May 2023. The approved dividend represents a pay-out ratio of 40.6% of net earnings per share, confirming the solidity and growth of the company in the small household appliance sector .