Home » De Luca furious: “Schlein? An hour of armocromista is 2/3 of the minimum pension”
Business

De Luca furious: “Schlein? An hour of armocromista is 2/3 of the minimum pension”

by admin
De Luca furious: “Schlein? An hour of armocromista is 2/3 of the minimum pension”

Registered newspaper – Director in charge Angelo Maria Perrino – Reg. Trib. of Milan n° 210 of 11 April 1996 – VAT number 11321290154

© 1996 – 2021 Men & Business Srl All rights reserved

For your advertising on the site: Click here

Contacts

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Change consent

Affaritaliani, before publishing photos, videos or texts from the internet, carries out all the appropriate checks in order to ascertain that they are free to circulate and do not violate copyrights or other exclusive rights of third parties. To report any errors in the use of confidential material to the editorial staff, write to us at [email protected]: we will promptly remove any material that violates the rights of third parties.

See also  Stéphane Boujnah: "The price rush is destined to last, the rate hike will not stop growth"

You may also like

Sinner at Wimbledon with Gucci bag. Storm on...

Keep your home cool: These tricks keep it...

Man Accidentally Shoots Himself in Thigh: Incident in...

That link between old age and Artificial Intelligence

Theft of millions: Amazon manager has to be...

Musk vs. Zuckerberg: More teasing than cage fighting

Other than Dufry-Autogrill and Tim-Kkr: M&A, operations collapse...

ECB reviews all banks working with Galeria

Inside Vin Diesel’s Surprising and Exclusive Car Collection:...

Weather, hot over 40 degrees. But there is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy