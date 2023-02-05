De Molli against Cospito: “I hope he dies from his strike”

The era we live in is shattering many beliefs. For example, un time Ambrosetti, the consultancy company that organizes the famous Cernobbio Forum, was famous for her dapper style, for her prose that was never out of line, for her being an establishment, dictating her moods and communication methods. Today, however, even this certainty is faltering: the managing director (or CEO if you are more English-speaking) Valerio De Molli uses Twitter to have his say on the Cospito case. And he does it in decidedly unusual ways. On Twitter, in fact, De Molli spoke with pepper: “I can say one thing that nobody says, very little politically correct”.

The disavowal of Ambrosetti: no more politically correct, ohibò. And then the lunge: “Because all this kisses the hand of a murderous bastard on a hunger strike in prison. He kicked a manager in the legs and planted 2 bombs at the police school. Let him die of his strike as well“. Now, apart from the inaccuracy of the word “assassin” because Cospito, formally, did not kill anyone, the style is much less perplexing “lacquered” than usual. If even Ambrosetti loses his aplomb, certainties are starting to run out here.

Subscribe to the newsletter

