De Nora and Thyssen list the Nucera joint venture by the end of the summer

Thyssenkrupp Nucera, the joint venture between the German group Thyssenkrupp and Industrie De Nora, will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Thyssenkrupp Nucera is a supplier of electrolysis technologies for use in green hydrogen plants and has Thyssenkrupp as the majority shareholder while De Nora owns 34%.

“The offering and listing of thyssenkrupp nucera shares – subject to market conditions – should be completed before the summer break,” reads a note.

The transaction mainly involves the offer of newly issued ordinary shares deriving from a capital increase. The proceeds from the subscription are estimated at approximately 500-600 million euros and will be used to support the strong growth of thyssenkrupp Nucera’s alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) technology business.

De Nora intends to continue the long-standing partnership – in the form of a joint venture – with thyssenkrupp AG and thyssenkrupp nucera.

“We look forward to continuing our strategic partnership with thyssenkrupp nucera. The combination of technologies from De Nora and thyssenkrupp nucera with our AWE component manufacturing capability can play, and is already playing, a key role in the process of transitioning to sustainable energy. A potential IPO of thyssenkrupp nucera is a strategic step to further support anticipated growth and enhance our position as a technology leader,” said Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer of De Nora and deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp nucera.

