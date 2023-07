De Nora Italia, a leading company in the electrochemical and green hydrogen sector listed on Euronext Milan, has announced that it has obtained significant funding to support one of its most ambitious projects. The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and De Nora Italy Hydrogen Technologies (DNIHT) have signed the concession decree which provides DNHIT with a contribution of 32.25 million euros. The loan is intended to support the creation of the Italian Gigafactory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook