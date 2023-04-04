Home Business De Nora, Snam and the founding family sell 5%
De Nora, Snam and the family launch accelerated sale of 5%

Snam (via Asset Company 10), Federico De Nora e Norfin announce the sale of approximately 10 million shares ordinary shares held by them in Nora Industryrepresentatives 5% of the capital social of the company.

The sale will take place through an offer aimed at qualified institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding process, reports a note.

Il price for each share offered will be determined through the bookbuilding process, which will be launched today, aimed at institutional investors. The shares subject to the offer will come in part from the conversion of multiple voting shares into ordinary shares as a result of their transfer. The operation – it is explained – “is aimed at increasing the free float and the liquidity of the company’s shares”. Following the offer, Federico De Nora will retain control of the group.

