Nova Srl, a wholly owned company subject to the management and coordination of De Agostini, will launch a voluntary tender offer for the entirety of the ordinary shares of DeA Capital, 67.062% controlled by De Agostini, aimed at the delisting.

The bidder will pay a cash consideration equal to 1.5 euro per share “cum dividend”, ie including the coupons relating to any dividends distributed by DeA Capital. The consideration incorporates a premium of 31.1% with respect to the official closing price recorded yesterday, equal to 1.144 euro. The total maximum value of the offer will be 128.6 million.

The stock jumped 29% at the opening to 1.478 euros, approaching the price of the takeover bid.

