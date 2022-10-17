Dead cat jumping again?The Nasdaq once soared nearly 3.6%, and popular Chinese concept stocks generally rose



Financial Associated Press, October 17 (Editor Niu Zhanlin) On Monday, Eastern Time, the three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher and moved higher. The Dow rose once expanded to 2.3%, the Nasdaq rose 3.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 3%. However, afterward, the index fluctuated and fell, and the gains were all narrowed. The U.S. stock market also opened higher and moved lower in the last trading day, which made people suspect that it was a dead cat jumping market again.

U.S. stocks and banking stocks rose sharply. Bank of America rose by more than 6%, Bank of New York Mellon rose by 5.4%, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and American Express all rose by more than 3%, Goldman Sachs rose by more than 2.7%, and Morgan Stanley rose by more than 1.9% , Citigroup rose 1.4%.

Data show that under the influence of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike, Bank of America achieved a strong net interest income in the third quarter, reaching 13.87 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 24%, exceeding market expectations of 13.6 billion US dollars.

Credit Suisse rose in a straight line, rising 6% at one point. On the news, Credit Suisse’s investment banking division attracted investment/acquisition interest from Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

US stocks of new energy vehicles rose, Lucid rose more than 6%, Tesla, NIO, and Rivian rose more than 5%.

Chinese stocks generally rose, the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose by 5%, Bilibili rose by more than 11%, iQiyi rose by nearly 10%, Pinduoduo rose by nearly 10%, Boss Zhihireng rose by more than 8%, and Shell rose Over 7%, Weilai, Alibaba, JD.com rose more than 5%.

U.S. stocks remain mired in a bear market, with economic indicators showing little sign of cooling inflation, but some analysts also noted that such a downturn could pave the way for a short-term rebound.

The plunge in U.S. stocks has brought the S&P 500 to a key support level, Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Wilson wrote. He added that a rebound in the S&P 500 to around 4,150 could not be ruled out, implying a 16% gain from Friday.

“Extremely oversold conditions in equities could be the catalyst for a modest rebound towards the end of the year,” said John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer.

European stocks rose further, with Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC40, and Europe’s Stoxx 50 all gaining more than 1.6% on the day, while Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.89%.