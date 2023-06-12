Dead Silvio Berlusconi, from the BBC to Le Monde: the news goes around the world

Dead Silvio Berlusconi, the news goes around the world in seconds. international reactions

A chain reaction of tweets and flashes. Just a few seconds after the announcement of the death of Silvio Berlusconithe news is bounced on sites around the world. Among the first, the Russian agencies Tass and Ria Novosti, followed by Bbc, The Times, Financial Times, The worldthe Spanish newspapers The World and the Country.

The reaction was immediate agencies: the Reuters, then the Efe who speaks of a “key figure in Italian politics”, while AFP recalls that he had been “nicknamed the immortal for his political longevity, a bold and innovative entrepreneur who invented commercial television with sequins, politician and man of business that managed to dodge all kinds of turbulence”.

