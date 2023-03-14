Listen to the audio version of the article

“I read the news today, oh boy.” Thus begins what is probably the most beautiful Beatles song. He begins by talking about a tragic car accident, which he finds hard to believe. More or less the same reaction of those who, at dawn on Tuesday 14 March, learned the news of the death of Vincenzo Spera, a man who lived in music: manager, founder and director of Duemilagrandieventi as well as president of Assomusica, the association that brings together all the promoters of Italy. He was hit on the evening of March 13 by a scooter in Corso Magenta, in Genoa, a few meters from his home.

From what we learn, he was transported in red code to the San Martino emergency room. The anesthesiologists’ team attempted to revive him and confirmed his death a few moments after one o’clock. All the things that can be said about him come after the fact that he was a huge music lover, that he lived One meter from the stage, as stated in the title of his autobiography, written together with his friend Renato Tortarolo. The list of artists with whom he has worked is extremely long: from Beppe Grillo to Fabrizio De André, looking only at Genoa, his adopted city, from Bob Dylan to Miles Davis, looking at international artists.

«We have the most beautiful job in the world», he said of the promoters, «but we have a huge problem: we are all prima donnas, we don’t get along with each other. If we could always find the synthesis, our sector would be much stronger, it would make its voice reach even further». To seek this “synthesis”, you had dedicated your life to Assomusica, the trade association of live event producers. «They say I’m a Christian Democrat, I know», she confided to a friend, «but the truth is that I want promoters to count even more, because we do a job that has to do with emotions. It’s true: we don’t move the metal industry’s money. But maybe the CEO of a large metalworking company is in love with U2 or Coldplay. Our work concerns everyone, because we “sell” emotions».

He was originally from Salvitelle, a municipality in the province of Salerno, and he was proud of it: «The origins are important. In what we do there are origins », he said. At 22 he had moved to Genoa, where with the right encounters from him his passion for music had matured even more and, occasion after occasion, had turned into a job. Out of passion in the early eighties he had gone to Ohio to see a Rolling Stones concert.