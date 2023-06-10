Deals with Ford and GM: Is Tesla just beginning to realize its potential?

Tesla-Chef Elon Musk. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Tesla will grant Ford and General Motors access to its Supercharger network in North America beginning in 2024. CEO Elon Musk says he’s also open to licensing Tesla software and supplying powertrains and batteries. Tesla could make big profits by selling access to its technology and infrastructure.

Tesla is beginning to show just how much potential its technology and infrastructure really have. The electric car giant recently announced that it is making its US supercharging network available to both Ford and General Motors (GM) as part of strategic partnerships. From 2024, both car manufacturers will be able to give their customers access to the extensive Tesla charging network with adapters.

But this could only be the beginning if Tesla starts to monetize its own technologies. “I think this is just the first step. It starts with superchargers and I think the next step could be battery technology,” Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities, said on CNBC on Friday. “That’s the golden goose at the moment that they (Tesla, editor’s note) built the castle and are waiting for others to call.”

read too Internal documents show major problems with the Tesla Cybertruck



Tesla-CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly commented on new business opportunities for the manufacturer’s technology in the past. In 2020, Musk said Tesla was open to licensing its software and supplying powertrains and batteries. And on Monday, Musk reiterated in a tweet that he would “love to license Autopilot/FSD or any other Tesla technology.”

This is significant because Tesla’s software and charging infrastructure have long been seen as key advantages over the company’s peers. However, Musk obviously sees sharing Tesla’s technology as a way to drive EV adoption — in addition to creating new revenue streams.

“We don’t want the Supercharger network to look like a walled garden, we want it to support electrification and sustainable transportation in general,” Musk said in May when announcing the partnership with Ford.

Tesla could make billions by opening up its charging network

Ives, who has an Outperform rating and a $300 price target on Tesla, likened Tesla’s latest move to an “AWS moment” for Amazon or an “Apple Services moment” because the company will start making more money with it to earn services. He estimates that the partnerships with GM and Ford alone will generate an additional $3 billion in sales for Tesla’s electric car services by 2025.

Additionally, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood, a long-time optimistic Tesla investor, said on CNBC on Friday that the Ford-GM partnership could also help fund the expansion of Tesla’s network of 12,000 supercharging stations.

read too Tesla Model S beats Porsche to set fastest lap for a production electric car at the Nürburgring

business/tesla-model-s-schlaegt-porsche-und-absolviert-die-schnellste-runde-fuer-ein-serien-elektroauto-auf-dem-nuerburgring/”>

“The interesting thing is that it helps Tesla absorb the cost of charging stations,” Wood said. “Because if you look at Tesla sales, they’re heavily coastal focused. Now it will make a lot more sense for Tesla to roll out charging stations across the country at a much faster rate.”

Wood has a price target of $2,000 for Tesla stock through 2027 and hasn’t factored the carmaker’s recent deals into that price, she explained.

Also, by opening up its grid, Tesla gets a lot of free marketing and can potentially offer even more services at each charging location, hypothetically giving the company even more ways to make money.

“I think there are some fun directions they could take these charging stations over time. I mean, they could really show the traditional auto industry and turn it into showrooms,” Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, told CNBC on Friday. “They have toyed with the idea of ​​operating these stations under the Tesla brand in the past.”

Tesla owners face longer queues at the charging stations

But Munster said he doesn’t see the opening of charging stations as a big revenue driver in the short term. “If you look at Tesla’s total market cap and earnings, this is a small business and will likely remain a small business. Even with the addition of Ford, GM and other automakers,” Munster said.

read too Elon Musk is no longer CEO of Twitter

business/elon-musk-ist-nicht-laenger-ceo-von-twitter/”>

“So I see that more as a positive for GM and Ford. For Tesla it’s probably a neutral, slightly positive effect. They’re going to get some revenue from infrastructure, but ultimately it’s like they’re ceding the rails to these competitors who are struggling.”

Munster also said he can imagine Tesla owners will not like the idea of ​​giving other EV owners access to the Supercharging Network. That’s because more people can mean more lines, and it’s less easy to quickly charge your car. If that were the case, the move could turn against Tesla.

However, Ives said that this is just the beginning of Tesla’s larger plan to give competitors access to its technology. Ford and GM are just some of the first “ambassadors”. “From batteries to superchargers to storage… the sum of the parts is starting to play with ambassadors now, I think in the early stages,” Ives said.

This article has been translated from American. You can find the original here.