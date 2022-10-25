Home Business deal!The European Union unified the use of Type-C interface Apple iPhone must be replaced by USB-C – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future
Business

deal!The European Union unified the use of Type-C interface Apple iPhone must be replaced by USB-C – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future

by admin
deal!The European Union unified the use of Type-C interface Apple iPhone must be replaced by USB-C – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future

October 24th local time,The European Council has approved that from 2024, all electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and digital cameras sold in the EU must use the Type-C charging interface. Consumers can also choose whether to purchase additional charging when purchasing electronic devices. device.

The announcement also states that there is a 40-month grace period allowed for laptops using the unified charging port. According to estimates, this move can reduce 11,000 tons of electronic waste every year.

“European consumers have long been frustrated with incompatible chargers piling up in their drawers,” European Commission Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. “We’ve given the industry enough time to come up with their own solutions, and the time is ripe for legislative action for universal chargers. This would be an important win for our consumers and the environment, and in line with Our green and digital ambitions”.

In response to the unification of the EU interface before, Apple has responded that strict regulation of only one type of connector will stifle innovation, rather than encourage innovation, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world.

It is worth mentioning that the information disclosed by the industry chain shows that Apple is already preparing a portless version of the iPhone, and the charging is completely wireless instead of switching to Type-C.

Supply chain sources also revealed that starting with the iPhone 15, Apple will switch the USB-C interface. Although it may lose billions of dollars every year, this is also a no-brainer.

See also  Morning Finance | The iPhone 13 series is here!The starting price is 5199 yuan; the Central Office and the State Council issued "Opinions on Strengthening the Construction of Network Civilization"; Google was fined US$177 million by South Korea

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Snowflake

You may also like

Here comes the glossary to find your way...

Mps, the stock still collapses below the price...

Milan up with Ftse Mib over 22,000. Banco...

Today’s 1024 Programmer’s Day: Do liberal arts students...

The stock exchanges today, 25 October. The positive...

The pre-stage scheduling function is here, and the...

Hong Kong stock market uncertain: there is still...

Starting from 36,800 yuan, the four-wheel drive off-road...

UBS: Revenue down to $ 8.3 billion, down...

The positive factors for the economic recovery in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy