October 24th local time,The European Council has approved that from 2024, all electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and digital cameras sold in the EU must use the Type-C charging interface. Consumers can also choose whether to purchase additional charging when purchasing electronic devices. device.

The announcement also states that there is a 40-month grace period allowed for laptops using the unified charging port. According to estimates, this move can reduce 11,000 tons of electronic waste every year.

“European consumers have long been frustrated with incompatible chargers piling up in their drawers,” European Commission Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. “We’ve given the industry enough time to come up with their own solutions, and the time is ripe for legislative action for universal chargers. This would be an important win for our consumers and the environment, and in line with Our green and digital ambitions”.

In response to the unification of the EU interface before, Apple has responded that strict regulation of only one type of connector will stifle innovation, rather than encourage innovation, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world.

It is worth mentioning that the information disclosed by the industry chain shows that Apple is already preparing a portless version of the iPhone, and the charging is completely wireless instead of switching to Type-C.

Supply chain sources also revealed that starting with the iPhone 15, Apple will switch the USB-C interface. Although it may lose billions of dollars every year, this is also a no-brainer.