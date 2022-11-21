Listen to the audio version of the article

One more month of tax credit energy, yet another extension to the use of bonuses. The tax credits to alleviate the high bill in the company are confirmed by the Aiuti-quater decree also for December, covering the entire fourth quarter of 2022. For these contributions and for those of the third quarter, they are then moved forward – to 30 June 2023 – the terms of use in compensation (also by any credit purchasers). While the deadline relating to the bonuses of the previous months remains unchanged: December 31, 2022 to use the second quarter credits.

Started in January 2022 only for energy-intensive companies (with average electricity consumption of at least 1 GWh per year, in specific sectors) and gas-intensive companies (with average annual gas consumption of at least 94,582 Scm, standard cubic metre), the tax credit it has been gradually strengthened and extended to entrepreneurial realities with lower consumption, but nonetheless grappling with rising prices. So today, between extensions and changes, there is a puzzle of subsidized companies, percentages, deadlines.

Let’s say right away that, for December, the bonus applies “under the same conditions” as for October and November (by the Aiuti-ter decree 144/22). What does it mean: tax credit equal to 40% of the costs in the bill for energy-intensive, gas-intensive and non-gas-intensive companies; and 30% for non-energy-intensive companies. The latter see the minimum power limit of the meter confirmed at 4.5 kW (instead of 16.5 kW): thus including – but only for the fourth quarter, in fact – minor realities such as bars, restaurants or shops. Still leaving out the little professionals.

Crossing of requirements and dates

When does the bonus start? The underlying mechanism remains identical: in order to qualify for the tax credit, companies must have seen an average price increase of more than 30% in the previous quarter compared to the same period in 2019. In the case of electricity, we examine the cost per kW in the bill, net of taxes and any subsidies. In the case of gas, instead, the average reference price of the intraday market (Mi-Gas) is considered.

In both circumstances, the requirements are – unfortunately – largely satisfied. Suffice it to say that between the third quarter of 2019 and the same period of 2022, the single national electricity price (Pun), recorded by the Energy Markets Manager (Gme), went from 51 to 471.5 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on average. . And observing the expenditure of non-energy-intensive SMEs, for example, the actual increases exceed the level required by law by at least ten times, with price increases even exceeding 200 or 300% (see Il Sole 24 Ore of 3 October). While, on the gas front, already for the first quarter of 2022, Arera had highlighted that the increase in Mi-Gas prices “was largely over 30%”; and in the third quarter it was over 1,500% (from 12.3 to 198.5 euro/MWh).