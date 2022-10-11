Not just electricity and gas. Even water is at risk of rationing. Worse: if in the industrial sector the bill risks increasing inflationary pressure, for families – whose tariffs are fixed by Arera every two years – there is a risk that water will not arrive at all. Without a brake on the rise in prices, the aqueducts risk waving the white flag.

The alarm was raised by the president of Acquedotto Pugliese, Domenico Laforgia, an energy expert and former Rector and Dean of the Engineering Faculty of the University of Salento for six years. «To introduce the water into the water mains, we use booster pumps – explains Laforgia – this makes us a highly energy-intensive company. To the point that the bill is our first cost item. A voice that we cannot cut and with the financial costs skyrocketing, the margins for maneuver are increasingly reduced ».

Also because the water tariffs are set by Arera and the operators cannot adjust the cost in the bill for two years: «This means that we are forced to work at a loss. Many managers will not be able to pay their bills, others will, but liquidity crises will go away. By inevitably reducing the spending power. The state must intervene with a system of guarantees, otherwise it will be impossible to ask for loans and financing ”.

With four million customers and 20,000 kilometers of water network, the Apulian Aqueduct is the largest in Europe: it has a turnover of around 650 million euros and last year had a pre-tax profit of 44 million euros. A margin completely eroded by the increase in energy. Between 2018 and 2021 the bill fluctuated in a range between 75 and 85 million euros a year, at the end of September the increase for the whole of 2022 has already broken through 90 million: as if to say that the The company’s spending has more than doubled in the past 12 months.

«The risk of a reduction in water supply – continues the manager – is high. In this moment we have overcome the problem of drought, but the financial one risks being worse ». And for the moment the sector considers the resources put in place by the government to be “insufficient”: «The tax credit does not solve any problem, we must intervene to stop the increase in prices. Sure, there is Russia cutting off supplies, but there is huge international speculation. Of which we are victims ».

The Apulian Aqueduct has started a project to self-produce energy, but for the moment it can only cover 10% of its needs. «In Italy we pay for the slowness of the bureaucracy: for a wind or solar park 6-9 months of work are enough, but it also takes 6 years to get the green light. Then we said no to nuclear power and even to regasifiers – adds Laforgia -. The government must have the strength to ban the useful extras to curb expensive energy. The only other alternative is energy saving, but on the other hand our energy costs have always been higher than in the rest of Europe ».