“Compared to 2020, the energy bill for construction companies has grown over 10 times, + 1,230% according to Ance estimates”. This was underlined by Regina De Albertis, president of Assimpredil Ance, the association of construction companies in Milan, Lodi and Monza and Brianza.

Steel + 55%, pvc + 43%

“In the last 7 months, steel has grown by 55%, PVC by 43% and bitumen by 49%, on average we have a 35% increase in prices in 6 months – he added -. But now another critical front is also opening up, which is that linked to the blocking of the supply chains for construction. I would like to remind you that construction represents 9.6% of GDP and generates direct employment of over 1.4 million people. The entire construction chain reaches more than 20% of GDP, touching almost all economic sectors and keeps the Italian domestic market on its feet as 80% of purchases are Made in Italy ».

Again according to De Albertis, it is an «economic machine that manages to triple the impact of direct investments backwards, creates jobs and activates urban regeneration. If it stops it is a damage to everyone ».

Still works for the expensive bills

According to the president, the firm works for the expensive bills “are absolutely there. The problem is that we have a lot of work in progress and the prices must be adequate. Measures have been made by the government with the Sostegni bis, or the dl Energia, but the problem is that they were inadequate. Also because the reimbursement procedures are cumbersome and go from six to eighteen months and are times incompatible with the possibility of companies to survive », she concluded.