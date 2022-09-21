Listen to the audio version of the article

More than half of Murano’s artistic glassworks are still. The ovens were turned off at the beginning of August, as usually happens every year, for routine maintenance, but many remained cold after returning from the summer break. Even those who reopened did not turn them all on. The reason? The unsustainable costs of gas. When gas was paid 20 euros per MWh, “it accounted for 10-15% of turnover”, observes Andrea Dalla Valentina, president of the glass sector of Confartigianato Venezia: “Just do a multiplication to understand that when gas has reached its peaks higher this summer, the cost has become equal to or higher than that month’s turnover ». At the end of August on the square in Amsterdam it reached 346 euros per MWh.

Situation of waiting

«The situation is one of waiting, to understand what is the right moment to rekindle. It is a wasteful operation: the ovens have a long preheating time, 15 days to reach temperature. Economically it cannot be done lightly, nor can it be turned on to see how it goes. Of course, those who do not open, once the holidays are over, must have recourse to social safety nets », continues Dalla Valentina. Those who were forced to leave because they had orders to deliver, did so at a loss. But the relationship with customers is also at stake, in a scenario that after thebig water of 2019 and Covid in 2020 was on the upswing, like tourism in Venice, which exploded this year.

“In our work, a lot is tailor-made: it means taking orders 3-5 months earlier, but right now it’s a gamble,” explains Dalla Valentina. Cristiano Ferro, owner of Effetre, which produces semi-finished glass products, as well as vice president of the glass section of Confindustria Venezia, has his ovens turned off and his employees on rotating layoffs: “With the price of gas at these levels, 90% of the furnaces are not has convenience to produce. Yet the trend in orders is positive. We have requests, but we are unable to quantify the price for the production ».

Aid and reimbursements

Then there is the aid chapter: «Over the last five months, the Murano glass factories have worked in the certainty of receiving a partial reimbursement of energy costs. Trusting in this support, almost all of them have exposed themselves from a financial point of view, given the very high costs of gas. But on 30 June the so-called Temporary Framework for state aid was suspended: with the return to the regime de minimis, companies will be able to obtain a maximum of 200 thousand euros over a period of three years. A ceiling that many companies will already breach with the first disbursements. We appeal to the Government to release this surreal situation so as not to lose the 5 million allocated by the Mise », concludes Ferro.

160 million euro sector

Luciano Gambaro, president of the Promovetro consortium, gives the numbers of the sector: «About sixty factories, a thousand employees, 150-160 million euros in average annual turnover. It is a small sector from an economic point of view but with an immense historical and cultural value. Which in its centuries-old history has overcome many crises. Thanks also to the imagination, to the creativity that distinguishes us. And to innovation ». This is why the initiative that was in Milan from 10 to 18 September and then landed in Venice until 25 September is important: The Italian Glass Weeks, in the year officially designated by the United Nations as the International Year of Glass.