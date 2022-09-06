Thursday could be the date for the Council of Ministers that will give the green light to a new decree to deal with the emergency of energy price increases.

In the meantime, the executive is working hard to recover funds: currently it expects to be able to recover at least ten billion euros, a difficult goal yet to be confirmed.

The funds that will be used mainly for the extension of some deadlines, in particular for the benefit of businesses. For example, we are moving towards the extension of the tax credit on the bills of companies with higher energy consumption but also on the Cig for two months.

All parties are pushing for the Draghi executive to do its part, first of all because the sooner you act and the sooner you can limit the damage, but also because such an important and delicate matter would put all sides in difficulty in the next legislature. Yesterday, the main European stock exchanges closed the session lower (in particular Milan with -2%) driven by fears of the vertiginous rise in the price of gas, following the new stop at the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, of which it has not yet been announced the reopening.

Already today the heads of the cabinet of Palazzo Chigi will meet to define which measures to apply in this emergency context.

“The government must immediately intervene with a decree to contain costs for families and businesses – says former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi -. There are many complex solutions, we can discuss them, but the substance is simple: the State must take on at least a significant part of the increases that cannot remain the responsibility of families and businesses ”.

For Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, it is necessary to review the measures against Russia to unblock the situation: “The sanctions are not stopping the war. The Europe of sanctions has a duty to help Italians pay their electricity and gas bills, otherwise people will starve ”.

“All of Europe – Salvini always says – is intervening on the bills: the French government, the German government, Spain, Croatia, Romania”, the bill “is not right or left, centralist, autonomist or Northern League”.

The secretary dem Letta once again underlines the faults of those who brought down the government: “I have not yet understood why Conte did it”, the political crisis “is having negative consequences for the South and for families because on the issue of bills and dear energy, having a government not in full power, unfortunately that is not all that could be done “.

Giuseppe Conte replied to Porta a Porta that bringing down the Draghi government “was not in our plans” and “we did not take away their trust but warned in time that we would not vote on the decree with the incinerator”.

What to do remains uncertain and the various political forces propose different recipes: Matteo Renzi replies that “we are the only credible ones on energy and bills, the only ones who say yes to the plants in the medium term and at the same time offer immediate solutions to the suffering of families and businesses ”, and adds that“ those who say no to the regasification plant in Piombino say yes to rationing ”.

Luigi Di Maio proposes cutting the bill: “There is a vital need to intervene with a Taglia-Bollette decree to prevent the closure of 120 thousand companies and the dismissal of 370 thousand workers”.

Prime Minister Draghi at Palazzo Chigi is working on the dossier and on the need to reach a sprint on the implementing decrees and on the completion of the NRP projects. Today the aid decree arrives in the Senate.