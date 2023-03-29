The fear of range for e-cars has long been refuted. On the other hand, there are justified doubts about the power supply. Technology from China could help.

Battery swapping stations from providers like Nio could relieve the electricity market. Nio

When it comes to e-cars, two manslaughter arguments are still part of many discussions today: the first concerns range anxiety. Many people apparently fear that they will have to wait hours at charging stations if they switch from a combustion engine to an electric vehicle. On average, drivers in Germany cover just under 40 kilometers a day. According to this calculation, not even with an old e-Golf would you have to head for a charging station more than once a week.

The second argument concerns the power supply. Many opponents of electromobility see them collapsing if as many electric cars continue to be registered as before – According to ADAC, there were more than 32,000 in Germany in February. In contrast to the fear of range, which has long since been refuted, doubts about the power supply are entirely justified.

There have recently been reports that wall boxes will be used in the event of local bottlenecks could be throttled. Instead of the usual eleven kilowatts, only a maximum of 3.7 kilowatts would flow into the car battery. Loading times would increase drastically. But is the scenario likely?

E-cars: No electricity bottlenecks in the future

According to various electricity operators, not really. There are currently around 1.2 million electric cars in Germany. The current power grid can cope with this without any problems. After all, this corresponds to an annual electricity requirement of around three terawatt hours (TWh). For comparison: in 2020 alone, Germany exported around 18 terawatt hours abroad because there was no need for it in Germany. So there is no reason to fear that the power grid will collapse as soon as more e-cars are on the road.

read too The fight for the “killer app” in the car has begun

However, the rapid growth in e-cars is not entirely unproblematic. In addition to private cars, there is also the electrification of local public transport buses and company fleets. The previous strategy envisages further expanding the power grid, i.e. feeding more electricity from renewable energies into the grid. But suitable storage options are still missing. Hydrogen storage could play an important role here in the future. But the technology is not yet mature.

So other solutions are needed. Take Nio, for example: the Chinese car manufacturer’s idea of ​​replacing vehicle batteries at exchange stations has met with a lot of skepticism so far. But the concept offers two significant advantages: On the one hand, the waiting time when the battery is empty is reduced to the time required to refuel. On the other hand, the stations can control when and to what extent the batteries are fully charged again. It is much easier for network operators to control one station than hundreds or even tens of thousands of charging devices in cities and private homes.

Changing stations can cushion the load

However, opponents of the exchange stations point out that the construction of an infrastructure of such stations costs significantly more money than setting up the charging stations. So far, Nio has been paying for the expansion out of its own pocket, just like Tesla is still doing with its own supercharger network.

read too Debate about e-fuels: Germany is once again making a fool of itself across the board

The German manufacturers don’t feel like it. They let the state and the energy suppliers bear a large part of the costs. In addition, the previous vehicles were not designed for an automatic battery change. Expensive and time-consuming retrofitting would be the result.

Nevertheless, switching stations can noticeably relieve the power grid in the long term. These would also give consumers significantly more convenience. The technology also works and has already been tested in China. The only question is: are the state and companies willing to build different infrastructures at the same time? And who bears the costs? At least for Nio, the system would have a decisive advantage: If the company were to set up its stations across the EU, for example along motorways, it would have a considerable advantage over the competition.

Don Dahlmann has been a journalist for over 25 years and has been in the automotive industry for over ten years. Every Monday you can read his column “Torque” here, which takes a critical look at the mobility industry.