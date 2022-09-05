The expensive energy is becoming an emergency that is forcing the European institutions to take the field with packages of measures and aid. In Italy it is causing significant impacts on the production system, with compression of the operating margins of companies and the risk of plant closure.

Banks can also do their part in this regard. In Italy, Intesa Sanpaolo is at the forefront, which has set up an additional 2 billion euro ceiling to support SMEs in all production sectors, agribusiness and the third sector to face the higher costs associated with energy and encourage investments in renewable energy. The new commitment is an extraordinary measure to support the productivity cycles that are affected by the energy, economic and geopolitical crisis and is part of the initiatives in support of the PNRR.

Intesa Sanpaolo provides for specific lines of action in favor of companies, at favorable conditions and with the support of the guarantees of the Central Fund and SACE, as required by the Aid Law Decree. The loan is intended to cover incremental costs and makes it possible to meet the payment of energy bills with payment dilution of up to 36 months, with 1 year of pre-amortization.

Furthermore, upon request, it will be possible to activate the suspension of the installments of existing loans (principal amount) for a period of up to 24 months after specific assessment of the cases.

For all companies, especially SMEs, in the agribusiness and third sector sectors, it will be possible to continue investing, with the support of subsidized loans from the Italian bank, in renewable energy. This new ceiling is in fact added to the 10 billion euro already made available by Intesa Sanpaolo in June.