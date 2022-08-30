Listen to the audio version of the article

Despite the growing pressure of the parties, the government takes time on a new decree to lighten the effects of ever higher prices for electricity and gas. But in the meantime it is preparing to put on the plate one of the most urgent interventions, namely the extension of the cut in excise duties extended by the bis aid decree until 20 September. The 30 cents discount on the cost of petrol and diesel will therefore be renewed for another month, at least until 20 October, with a cost for the state coffers that would be around one billion euros. The extension of the facility will therefore come very close and could take the form, as in the latest episodes, of an inter-ministerial decree signed by ministers Roberto Cingolani (Ecological Transition) and Daniele Franco (Economy).

A first breath of fresh air, therefore, to be followed up by further measures to give breath away especially to companies weighed down by an out-of-control gas price. But the timing of a new decree will not be short. Also because the need to respond to the constant cry of alarm of companies clashes with a not marginal issue of resources. On which the Mef technicians are at work, in parallel with the political meetings that have taken place for days – the last one yesterday between the ministers Cingolani and Franco with the undersecretary to the presidency of the Council Roberto Garofoli – with the aim of identifying the real room for maneuver for a decree Aid ter. However, a definitive quantification of the resources available will not be possible before the next few days. Also because the extra time granted by the government to save the 4.2 billion down payment of the tax on energy extra-profits not paid by almost all the companies expires on 31 August. By that date, the companies interested in making the rule have the possibility of paying ultra-discounted penalties thanks to industrious repentance. From the following day, in fact, the bill becomes high: the Dl Aid-bis, which from today begins its super simplified parliamentary procedure, doubles the ordinary sanction from 30 to 60 percent.

Once the tax revenues of July and August have been accounted for (which should range between 5 and 6 billion) and the recovery of those approximately 3 billion of extra profits not paid on account, the technicians of Via XX Settembre will be able to define if and how many new resources could be destined immediately to support businesses and families. To this starting point, we could then add funds recovered through the transfer of some budget provisions, net of possible other targeted tax interventions, including extra-profits, which emerge from the whirlwind of hypotheses that are accompanying the meetings of these days at Palazzo Chigi .

In all, it would therefore start from no more than 8-10 billion, even if the option of a substantial repetition on the resource side (and not only) of the latest decree of almost 15 billion continues to be popular. The Minister of Economy, as well as Mario Draghi, is trying to stem the requests coming from the parties. Funds are limited and, precisely for this reason, the perimeter of possible measures to be put on the table is carefully evaluated, among which there would also be a new discounted dose of cig – that is, without paying the additional cash – for the sectors most affected by the expensive energy and scarcity of raw materials and which expired on May 31st. The contours of the intervention, however, have not yet been outlined. Here too, in fact, as for the energy measures, the final menu will be given by the resources available. A first estimate speaks of 3-400 million.

In short, the outline of the new decree will be outlined as soon as the government has clear margins for action. And, to do so, it could take a few more weeks. In the meantime, however, the pressure of the political forces for a substantial energy maneuver does not cease. Many even go so far as to hypothesize a maxi-decree of 20-30 billion and agitate the lever of the budget gap. But the outgoing government is not willing to play this card or to activate, as in the recent past, the advance payment mechanisms for some items (hooking them to the “clause” of the freezing of ministry funds), since it would then be up to another executive (the one that will be formed after the vote on 25 September) guaranteeing the “closure” of the transaction. And on Monday 29 August Minister Franco, from Venice, sent a clear message to the parties: the current energy crisis «must not change the medium-term targets on the ecological transition. We need a broad strategy that does not only concern the environment, but also the other challenges we face, such as demographics and the sustainability of pensions, health care and finances ”.