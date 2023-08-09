Dear flights, that’s why the squeeze displeases everyone

Dear flights, from airlines to consumers, everyone is displeased by the squeeze

(Teleborsa) – The airlines are taking sides against the tightening on expensive flights included in the “dl Assets and Investments” approved yesterday by the Council of Ministers. At the center of the controversy is the measure to control the prices of flights to and from the islands and the squeeze on the algorithms that determine the prices. For Airplane (National Association of Carriers and Air Transport Operators) e the valley (Italian Board of Airlines Representatives) these are measures in contrast with European standards and which arrive “in the absence of a prior comparison”.

The prohibition of dynamic fixing of air fares

The dynamic fixing of air fares, based on the time of the reservation, it is prohibited under certain conditions: if it is applied on national routes connecting with the islands; if it occurs during a period of peak demand linked to seasonality; if it leads to a ticket sale price, or ancillary services, 200% higher than the average flight fare.

Second Aicalf “any attempt to restrict free market spaces, as well as being in conflict with European legislation, can only have negative effects”. While Assaereo and Ibar recall how the sector “operates in a general context of a free and deregulated market”.

Assaereo and Ibar first of all they rail against the ways in which these provisions were approved, believing “that the prerequisites for an emergency decree such as that of the decree-law are not met since, by intervening the provisions of art. 1 on periods of ‘peak demand linked to seasonality or in conjunction with a national state of emergency’, the demand peaks relating to the summer season are in fact already exceeded”.

Furthermore, – they say in a note – “this decree comes in the absence of a prior comparison with the carriers represented by the undersigned associations, which could have returned in-depth information about industry practices and identified less punitive solutions for the sector, which has discounted in recent years heavy difficulties first due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then to the consequences of the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine such as disproportionate increases in the cost of materials and fuel”.

Because consumers are dissatisfied

Consumers are also dissatisfied. Second Absolute users the approved measures “risk turning into a stalemate and not solving the problem of expensive flights”. “The decree – notes the president of Assoutenti, Furio Truzzi – will only affect domestic flights to and from islands such as Sardinia and Sicily and will only intervene in cases of increases of more than 200% compared to average flight prices. All those routes used by Italians for departures for summer holidays and festivities, both national (for example journeys from north to south Italy) and abroad (Greece, Spain, European capitals, etc.), are therefore cut off, while for for flights to and from Sardinia and Sicily, carriers will be able to easily apply increases of up to 200% without incurring any penalties. For this reason we ask the Government to open a table with the consumer associations who have been denouncing the anomalies of air transport for some time, and who can make a concrete contribution to improving the decree and overcoming the critical issues that risk destroying the provision.

To really combat the speculation that takes place in the air transport sector, it is necessary both to reduce the maximum percentage increase practicable by airlines for flights to and from the islands, and to extend this measure to all tickets, regardless of destination, because Italians, when they travel by plane not only to Sicily or Sardinia and suffer unjustified price increases for a myriad of destinations”.

How to reconcile the free market and passenger rights

An invitation to continue on this path, but in a more incisive way, comes instead from the FTO. “The government’s rules against expensive flights attempt to reconcile two worlds: that of the free market, in which the principle of supply and demand is in force, and the passenger’s right to mobility. Now is the time to attack the root of the problem, with a close inter-institutional confrontation to redesign the strategies of the air transport sector – he comments Franco Gattinoni, president of the Organized Tourism Federation of Confcommercio –. We welcome the government’s attention to protecting tourism to the islands and to ensure territorial continuity. Now it will be important to follow up on the principle introduced by the law which protects the traveler by providing equal tariff conditions regardless of the booking channel used, so as to put an end to the unacceptable discrimination against users who rely on professional intermediaries to purchase travel”.

(Photo: by takahiro taguchi on Unsplash)