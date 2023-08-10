Home » Dear flights, the government to the EU: “Companies hide lower prices. Violated the Consumer Code”
Business

Dear flights, the government to the EU: “Companies hide lower prices. Violated the Consumer Code”

by admin
Dear flights, the government to the EU: “Companies hide lower prices. Violated the Consumer Code”

ROMA – In these hours, the Meloni government is preparing the response to the European Commission, which is asking for clarifications on the Italian decree against expensive flights.

From Brussels, the Commission explains that the determination of tariffs is entrusted – as a rule – to the free market. Instead of setting rules and boundaries, Italy should ensure that the air transport market is competitivewith many companies competing for travellers.

See also  The concentration of investment banking business of securities companies has increased. CITIC, CICC, CSC, Haitong, Guotai Junan, and Huatai have net income of 25.2 billion in the first three quarters, accounting for 58% of listed securities companies.

You may also like

“German medium-sized companies are being sacrificed in the...

Taxi, war against the Omnibus decree: “Ready to...

National Standard for Green Product Evaluation of Logistics...

Buying a used Rolex? That’s how you know...

Not only artificial intelligence, the pharmaceutical sector is...

Autonomous driving is coming – but many Germans...

Cuban Businesses Paralyzed by New Banking Measures: Cash...

Online business – Affaritaliani.it

Spot Gold Trading Strategy: Battling Against US CPI...

Millions again for gastro app Neotaste

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy