0
ROMA – In these hours, the Meloni government is preparing the response to the European Commission, which is asking for clarifications on the Italian decree against expensive flights.
From Brussels, the Commission explains that the determination of tariffs is entrusted – as a rule – to the free market. Instead of setting rules and boundaries, Italy should ensure that the air transport market is competitivewith many companies competing for travellers.
See also The concentration of investment banking business of securities companies has increased. CITIC, CICC, CSC, Haitong, Guotai Junan, and Huatai have net income of 25.2 billion in the first three quarters, accounting for 58% of listed securities companies.