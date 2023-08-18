Dear flights, Urso: “Table with EU airlines in September”

ROME. In the first days of September, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, will meet “all the managing directors of the companies and we will set up a table with the government, regions and companies because Italy no longer has the Far West”. Urso explains this when interviewed by «Agora Estate» on the cost of flights and the adoption of measures on the algorithm «which profiled customers based on their wealth». “The company told us that we were outside the rules of the market – Urso said referring to Ryanair – it is the same one that has accumulated a dominant position over time thanks to subsidies from airports and which has been sanctioned 11 times in recent years by the competition authority for having violated the rules of the market”.

Aircraft companies attack the government: "Europe blocks the anti-price rise decree"

Urso illustrated and defended the provision on expensive flights included in the Omnibus decree launched before August 15th. «In that provision which is in harmony with the EU, – he said – we defined the algorithm as an element of market distortion because it profiles the user based on the census and proposes prices based on the economic possibilities of the user and reserve seats that are sold out of the market in the last few days. We are not in the Far West where the powerful are free to take advantage of the weaker. We are in Italy where there is a government that has decided to protect families».

Dear flights, Adolfo Urso: "Enough competition without rules. If they leave, they will be replaced

The minister recounted that “the price anomaly was reported to us by the Antitrust authority and, even worse, ENAC told us that during the flood or the train derailment in Florence, the prices on those routes were jumped to a thousand euros. The rule now gives the Antitrust authority, which we did not name, the possibility that it did not have before to evaluate whether the algorithm that profiles users, violating the right to privacy, and the auction are compliant with market rules last moment”.

