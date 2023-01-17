Listen to the audio version of the article

Fuel costs are rising and the government’s cut in excise duties is not renewed. These are the latest news that are raging in newspapers and television news these days and are worrying Italians and their finances.

Mobility has now become central to everyone’s life but it is also becoming increasingly expensive due to these continuous increases and the lack of petrol bonuses. Therefore the Italians run for cover trying to learn good driving habits.

Expensive fuel: the impact on daily habits

According to the analysis of the AutoScout24 Study Center, the largest pan-European online automotive marketplace, the cost of fuel is starting to have an impact on the daily habits of using the car, as confirmed by 42% of the sample, but in the future it could increase significantly and even reach 69% if the cost were to increase further.

An important situation given the central role of the car in people’s lives: most use the car more than five days a week (73%), many travel more than 10,000 kilometers a year (69%), almost six out of ten spend an average of between 100 and 300 euros a month on fuel and for 15% it exceeds 300 euros.

Expensive fuel: how have the habits of motorists changed?

Considering the sample who declared that they had changed their way of using the car, in this phase the real change concerns the adoption of virtuous behaviors such as the careful choice of the distributor based on the cheapest price, up from 27% in July 2022 to as much as 61%, and the tendency to refuel exclusively at self-service, which has grown from 29% to the current 58%.